Cobden High School gets new gym

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - After two years, Cobden students and community members are excited to finally use their new gym.

Back in 2021, Cobden High School gymnasium was condemned and demolished. The school district wasted no time and started to rebuild in July 2022. After a state rejected proposal, budget cuts, and student-athletes playing two sports seasons at other school districts, the Cobden Appleknockers say they are proud of their new facility.

We spoke with Superintendent Edwin Shoemate about how it felt to have events back at Cobden High School after Tuesday night’s game.

“You know, to be honest with you, it’s just good seeing people we haven’t seen in the last two to three years,” said Shoemate. “Because a lot of people weren’t able to travel to away games or to Jonesboro or Unity Point, where we played our home games over the past couple of years. So it was good seeing old friends and good seeing everybody back in the gym.”

The Cobden School District superintendent tells us about the process of getting their new high school gym.

Not only does Cobden High School have a new gym but also a new weight room, concession and food services, and a large commons area. Cobden High School even added a wall of fame to honor the past athletes.

The new gym can hold over 1,000 occupants, which is close to 200 more seats than the old gym.

