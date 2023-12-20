Heartland Votes
Carbondale mayor gives annual State of the City Address

Carbondale mayor optimistic in State of the City Address.
By Madison Steward
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The mayor of Carbondale is optimistic about the city’s future.

In her first State of the City Address, Mayor Carolin Harvey laid out her vision of what she would like to accomplish.

Harvey also took time to acknowledge city employees and the work they have done this year.

“I just am so grateful for the staff that we have as a city,” Mayor Harvey said. “We have really great people that don’t get the accolades they deserve.”

She said it has been a historic year.

Community members elected the city’s first transgender council member, and for the first time, the majority of city council was African American.

“It’s a tremendous step forward for the city that we are such a diverse town that we wanted to be represented and showed that diversity,” Harvey said.

Looking forward, Harvey said better roads will be a focus.

“The one thing we get the most complaints about are potholes, so getting those streets repaved so that they are actually drivable,” she said.

Harvey told us she would like to reduce gun violence, recruiting Dianah McGreehan as the city’s first Violence Prevention Program director in October.

“It was really something that was in discussion after an assessment report that looked at gun violence in our community,” McGreehan said. “One in three residents did say they felt impacted by gun violence, so it was a call to action in response to that.”

McGreehan plans to launch a new program in January called ‘Carbondale at the Table’.

“Anybody is welcome to enjoy a free meal but also sit down with their neighbor and talk about some things that bother them, things they need to heal from, whether that’s racial healing or other things within their identity that needs to be expressed,” she said.

And Mayor Harvey is looking forward to 2024.

“That’s what we are here for: to address the needs of the citizens.”

