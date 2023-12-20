Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Carbondale food box giveaway set for Dec. 21

The city of Carbondale will be giving away 500 boxes of fresh produce and meat on Thursday,...
The city of Carbondale will be giving away 500 boxes of fresh produce and meat on Thursday, December 21.(Pexels/stock image)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale will be giving away 500 boxes of fresh produce and meat on Thursday, December 21.

According to a release from the city, the boxes of food from Cusunamo & Sons, Inc. will be given away from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those want a box can drive through the west parking lot of city hall.

For more information, you can call the Carbondale’s public relations officer at 618-457-3262.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Allen, 79, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Glen Allen, Mo. man charged with first-degree murder in connection with shooting
The Pope County Sheriff's Department is searching for 80-year-old Jerry Harris.
Sheriff’s dept. continues search for missing Pope Co. man
Two men were arrested and more than 2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a joint...
2 arrested after more than 2lbs. of crystal meth seized in multi-agency investigation in western Ky.
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
A generous gift will lead to the creation of a new park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
New park in Cape Girardeau donated by former resident

Latest News

Cobden High School opens new gym.
Cobden High School gets new gym
Firefighters say a house fire on Tuesday, December 19 was caused by an outlet extender that...
West Frankfort fire caused by outlet extender with Christmas decorations, firefighters say
The Pope County Sheriff's Department continued its search for a missing 80-year-old man on...
Pope Co. Sheriff's Dept. continues search for missing 80-year-old man
A Poplar Bluff man was sentenced to 35 years for a 2018 shooting in Malden, Mo.
Poplar Bluff man sentenced to 35 years for 2018 deadly shooting