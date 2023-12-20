Carbondale food box giveaway set for Dec. 21
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale will be giving away 500 boxes of fresh produce and meat on Thursday, December 21.
According to a release from the city, the boxes of food from Cusunamo & Sons, Inc. will be given away from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Those want a box can drive through the west parking lot of city hall.
For more information, you can call the Carbondale’s public relations officer at 618-457-3262.
