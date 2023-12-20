Cape Girardeau to receive nearly $200K for lead pipe project

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau will receive nearly $200,000 for its lead service line inventory project.

According to an email sent to lawmakers from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday, December 20, the city will receive $161,886.77. This is part of more than $410 million of American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds through a water infrastructure grant program.

The city requested $200,000 for its lead pipe project. The DNR said the city is at the top of the waitlist to receive a little more than $38,000 in additional funds if they become available.

