Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Above average temperatures and chances of rain move into the Heartland

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 12/20
By Madeline Parker
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, temperatures are dropping to the low 40s tonight and we will continue to see cloudy skies tonight. By tomorrow morning, temperatures start off in the low 30s, but warm up to the mid 50s by the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies stick around through most of the day. Overnight into Friday, northern counties in southern Illinois could see some light showers, but a majority of the Heartland looks dry until Friday afternoon. Light showers cover most of the Heartland for Friday afternoon into the evening.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures continue to rise into the weekend, reaching 60 by Sunday, which is also Christmas Eve. Temperatures get up to the upper 50s on Monday, Christmas Day, and both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day have significant rain chances so a white Christmas is very unlikely. After the holidays pass through, we will see colder temperatures return with the low 50s and 40s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Allen, 79, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Glen Allen, Mo. man charged with first-degree murder in connection with shooting
The Pope County Sheriff's Department is searching for 80-year-old Jerry Harris.
Sheriff’s dept. continues search for missing Pope Co. man
Two men were arrested and more than 2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a joint...
2 arrested after more than 2lbs. of crystal meth seized in multi-agency investigation in western Ky.
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
A generous gift will lead to the creation of a new park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
New park in Cape Girardeau donated by former resident

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warmer and breezy, rain by the holiday weekend
First Alert weather on Heartland Afternoon 12/20
First Alert weather on Heartland Afternoon 12/20
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 12/20
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 12/20
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 12/20
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 12/20