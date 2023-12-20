Above average temperatures and chances of rain move into the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, temperatures are dropping to the low 40s tonight and we will continue to see cloudy skies tonight. By tomorrow morning, temperatures start off in the low 30s, but warm up to the mid 50s by the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies stick around through most of the day. Overnight into Friday, northern counties in southern Illinois could see some light showers, but a majority of the Heartland looks dry until Friday afternoon. Light showers cover most of the Heartland for Friday afternoon into the evening.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures continue to rise into the weekend, reaching 60 by Sunday, which is also Christmas Eve. Temperatures get up to the upper 50s on Monday, Christmas Day, and both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day have significant rain chances so a white Christmas is very unlikely. After the holidays pass through, we will see colder temperatures return with the low 50s and 40s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.