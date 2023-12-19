Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Two bridges on Calloway County roads closed due to structural issues

Two bridges bridges in Calloway County, Kentucky were closed on Monday due to structural issues.
Two bridges bridges in Calloway County, Kentucky were closed on Monday due to structural issues.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two bridges bridges in Calloway County, Kentucky were closed on Monday due to structural issues.

The Ky. Transportation Cabinet and Calloway Co. Road Department have blocked traffic on Coleman Branch Road/County Road 1201 at the McCullough Fork Bridge and Squire Holland Road/County Road 1405 at the Clarks River Fork Bridge due to the conditions of the substructures.

The order to close and barricade the bridges came after a routine inspection of the structures by KYTC-certified inspectors. 

KYTC District 1 engineers will assist the Calloway Co. Road Dept. with an evaluation of the bridge structures to determine if they can be repaired or should be replaced.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fairdealing, Missouri man was airlifted to an Arkansas hospital after a UTV crash early...
Man airlifted to out-of-state hospital after UTV crash in Butler Co.
Laura Davis, 37, allegedly wrote more than $50,000 in checks to herself from her employer...
Kennett woman accused of stealing from employer
A suspect is on the run after shooting a woman Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in...
Woman shot at apartment complex; Cape Girardeau PD searching for suspect
Donnie Erwin car
Authorities recover car linked to missing Camden County man from 2013, Donnie Erwin
A woman spent nearly $300 and placed $500 in a Cash App account before she was arrested for...
Woman facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing wallet with nearly $2k in cash

Latest News

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reduced the load limit on a section of KY 1820/County...
Load limit reduced on KY 1820/County Line Rd at Mayfield Creek Branch Bridge
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Monday there will be long-term lane...
Long-term lane restriction on I-24 Tenn. River Bridge begins Jan. 2
Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Mayfield has identified human remains found nearly 25 years...
Ky. State Police identify remains of man wanted by the FBI