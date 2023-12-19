Two bridges on Calloway County roads closed due to structural issues

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two bridges bridges in Calloway County, Kentucky were closed on Monday due to structural issues.

The Ky. Transportation Cabinet and Calloway Co. Road Department have blocked traffic on Coleman Branch Road/County Road 1201 at the McCullough Fork Bridge and Squire Holland Road/County Road 1405 at the Clarks River Fork Bridge due to the conditions of the substructures.

The order to close and barricade the bridges came after a routine inspection of the structures by KYTC-certified inspectors.

KYTC District 1 engineers will assist the Calloway Co. Road Dept. with an evaluation of the bridge structures to determine if they can be repaired or should be replaced.

