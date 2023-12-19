Turn your live Christmas tree into a fish habitat

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - You can repurpose your live Christmas tree after the holidays by donating it to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

According to a release from the Army Corps, trees donated to its Rend Lake Project for fish habitat will be bundled together and placed in the lake to create fish structures that improve habitats and angling.

To donate your tree, bring it to any of the following locations:

Rend Lake - until January 13, 2024

Sugar Creek parking lot located at the intersection of Licata and Mine 24 roads

Dam West Boat Ramp located on the west end of the main dam

Jackie Branch boat ramp located north of Highway 154 across from the Barren Township building

Mt. Vernon - until January 12, 2024

Optimist Park located at 903 Pace Avenue

Marion - until January 12, 2024

Ray Fosse Park at the “Goofy Golf” parking lot located just north of Highway 13 on the east end of Marion at 500 East Deyoung Street

Pyramid Park in the northernmost picnic shelter parking lot at 1300 Bevabeck Drive

As a reminder, according to the Corps of Engineers, artificial or flocked trees (with artificial snow) cannot be donated. All tinsel, decorations, stands and plastic bags must be removed from the tree prior to drop off.

They say the annual Rend Lake Christmas Tree Drop will be in March. Volunteers and outdoor organizations interested in helping should contact Gavin Richardson at the Rend Lake Project Office at 618-724-2493.

