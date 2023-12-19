Sunshine and chilly, warm up rest of the week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hello Heartland, the sunshine was out and about today but it was still pretty cold with highs in the lower 40s. Tonight, clouds will slowly start to roll in and temps will drop to upper 20s. Wednesday, shaping up to be a cloudy and warmer day. Highs through the remainder of the week will gradually increase through the 50s with mid 50s likely by the weekend. The rest of the week is also going to be mostly cloudy as our next system starts to move our way.

An active pattern sets in for the weekend bringing scattered showers Friday through Tuesday. The weekend won’t be a complete wash out but occasional showers could put a damper on some Holiday Festivities. Overall it is still to far out to pin point timing and rainfall totals. Stay tuned throughout the week for any updates!

