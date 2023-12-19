Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

SEMO Food Bank volunteers work to combat hunger after the holidays end

SEMO Food Bank: Hunger remains after holidays
By Rachel Grubbs
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Volunteers with St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church spent Tuesday morning packing food for the hungry at SEMO Food Bank.

On December 19, we visited the food bank’s location in Sikeston, Missouri.

We spoke with church members who told us they do this service project once a month and usually pack 600 to 800 boxes at a time for elderly people facing hunger in the Bootheel.

“This is something that is needed everywhere. People don’t have food to eat, and they don’t have the necessary means to get to stores,” one volunteer said.

Donor Relations and Communication manager Heather Collier said the food bank is serving more people now than two years ago.

“Due to inflation, we have not really seen a drop-off in what we’re serving,” Collier said.

Multiple volunteer groups make food packing at SEMO Food Bank a regular entry on their to-do list, coming monthly or bi-monthly.

“You’ve seen they’re working hard. They are giving their time, they’re giving energy--and it’s not an easy job to come down here. You’re on your feet, you’re moving boxes, you’re moving food,” Collier said.

Still, the highest volunteer and donation numbers often come during the holidays, despite 365 days of need on the calendar.

“The need does not go away after Christmas. We have a lot of volunteers in December, we have a lot of donors in December and they mean the world to us,” Collier said.

In the new year, high heat and electric bills, car trouble and cold weather bring even more calls for help.

“January, February--those winter months--the need is still really high. We’re still here serving people,” Collier said. “Come see us in January. You’ll still be able to help our neighbors facing hunger.”

SEMO Food Bank is a 501(c)(3) organization with locations in Sikeston and Jackson, serving 16 southeast Missouri counties.

Visit the food bank’s website to learn how to volunteer or donate.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Davis, 37, allegedly wrote more than $50,000 in checks to herself from her employer...
Kennett woman accused of stealing from employer
A suspect is on the run after a woman was shot on Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in...
Woman shot at apartment complex; Cape Girardeau PD searching for suspect
Terry Allen, 79, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Glen Allen, Mo. man charged with first-degree murder in connection with shooting
The Pope County Sheriff's Department is searching for Jerry Harris, an 80 year old white male...
Crews searching for missing Pope Co. man; endangered person advisory issued
A woman spent nearly $300 and placed $500 in a Cash App account before she was arrested for...
Woman facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing wallet with nearly $2k in cash

Latest News

The Pope County Sheriff's Department is searching for Jerry Harris, an 80 year old white male...
Crews searching for missing Pope Co. man; endangered person advisory issued
WVVA News at 5
On the twelfth day of Christmas...Raleigh County Commission on Aging hosts holiday activities for area’s seniors
Terry Allen, 79, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Glen Allen, Mo. man charged with first-degree murder in connection with shooting
According to Carbondale police, Mandy E. Pope, 19, was last seen on Monday, December 18 at...
Missing woman from Carbondale could be in danger