SEMO Food Bank volunteers work to combat hunger after the holidays end

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Volunteers with St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church spent Tuesday morning packing food for the hungry at SEMO Food Bank.

On December 19, we visited the food bank’s location in Sikeston, Missouri.

We spoke with church members who told us they do this service project once a month and usually pack 600 to 800 boxes at a time for elderly people facing hunger in the Bootheel.

“This is something that is needed everywhere. People don’t have food to eat, and they don’t have the necessary means to get to stores,” one volunteer said.

Donor Relations and Communication manager Heather Collier said the food bank is serving more people now than two years ago.

“Due to inflation, we have not really seen a drop-off in what we’re serving,” Collier said.

Multiple volunteer groups make food packing at SEMO Food Bank a regular entry on their to-do list, coming monthly or bi-monthly.

“You’ve seen they’re working hard. They are giving their time, they’re giving energy--and it’s not an easy job to come down here. You’re on your feet, you’re moving boxes, you’re moving food,” Collier said.

Still, the highest volunteer and donation numbers often come during the holidays, despite 365 days of need on the calendar.

“The need does not go away after Christmas. We have a lot of volunteers in December, we have a lot of donors in December and they mean the world to us,” Collier said.

In the new year, high heat and electric bills, car trouble and cold weather bring even more calls for help.

“January, February--those winter months--the need is still really high. We’re still here serving people,” Collier said. “Come see us in January. You’ll still be able to help our neighbors facing hunger.”

SEMO Food Bank is a 501(c)(3) organization with locations in Sikeston and Jackson, serving 16 southeast Missouri counties.

Visit the food bank’s website to learn how to volunteer or donate.

