Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Safety concerns prompt search for new Bollinger County Courthouse

Safety concerns prompt search for new Bollinger County Courthouse.
By Ahmad Lathan
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - All trials at the Bollinger County Courthouse are on hold due to safety concerns.

Officials say conditions at the courthouse have become worse of the years, and now they are exploring options for a new location.

The Bollinger Co. Courthouse is more than 130 years old and it is crumbling before the commissioners’ very eyes.

“Crazy honestly. Definitely not anything we expected,” said Commissioner Chad Hulve.

Hulve tells us there is unstable floors and stairs, cracks inside and outside of the building, along with other damage.

“We’ve been watching it over the last year...there’s cracks showing here and there,” he said. “We had some tile fall off from a judge’s office. That’s when we started watching.”

Hulve said an engineer inspected the building earlier this month, who told officials it’s unsafe.

“He recommended that we move to a new location,” Hulve said. “Whether we fix the building, build a new building either way need to get everybody out of here for safety.”

He said it’s been a struggle to find an alternative.

“I was shocked,” said Cape Girardeau County Judge Benjamin Lewis, as he learned about the situation. “To the extent of, if there was a high windstorm they should evacuate the building.”

A trial from Bollinger Co. was recently moved to the Cape Girardeau Co. Courthouse with the help of Judge Lewis.

“We were happy to help out when the time came,” Lewis said.

The estimated cost of a new courthouse in Bollinger Co. could be as much as $6 million, but Hulve is optimistic about the future.

“We’re just going to dig and fight, try to find everything we can for the citizens in Bollinger County so we can give them a safe place to come,” Hulve said.

While the search for a new location continues, the Bollinger Co. Courthouse remains open to the public.

Officials say they will keep people notified of any updates.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fairdealing, Missouri man was airlifted to an Arkansas hospital after a UTV crash early...
Man airlifted to out-of-state hospital after UTV crash in Butler Co.
Donnie Erwin car
Authorities recover car linked to missing Camden County man from 2013, Donnie Erwin
A woman spent nearly $300 and placed $500 in a Cash App account before she was arrested for...
Woman facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing wallet with nearly $2k in cash
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say
Adeana S. Montgomery, was cited for residential burglary.
Woman accused of breaking into Creal Springs, Ill. home

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its annual performance...
FIND YOUR DISTRICT: State releases annual report on school performance
Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy announced the proposal the county received by its December...
Cape Girardeau ER doctor submits proposal to be Cape Girardeau Co. medical examiner
Despite the rain this past weekend, many counties across the Heartland are experiencing...
Local firefighters warn of fire dangers as drought continues to impact the Heartland
The Jackson Board of Education is calling for a tax levy to be considered for the April ballot.
Jackson School Board calls for tax levy to boost teachers’ salaries