Safety concerns prompt search for new Bollinger County Courthouse.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - All trials at the Bollinger County Courthouse are on hold due to safety concerns.

Officials say conditions at the courthouse have become worse of the years, and now they are exploring options for a new location.

The Bollinger Co. Courthouse is more than 130 years old and it is crumbling before the commissioners’ very eyes.

“Crazy honestly. Definitely not anything we expected,” said Commissioner Chad Hulve.

Hulve tells us there is unstable floors and stairs, cracks inside and outside of the building, along with other damage.

“We’ve been watching it over the last year...there’s cracks showing here and there,” he said. “We had some tile fall off from a judge’s office. That’s when we started watching.”

Hulve said an engineer inspected the building earlier this month, who told officials it’s unsafe.

“He recommended that we move to a new location,” Hulve said. “Whether we fix the building, build a new building either way need to get everybody out of here for safety.”

He said it’s been a struggle to find an alternative.

“I was shocked,” said Cape Girardeau County Judge Benjamin Lewis, as he learned about the situation. “To the extent of, if there was a high windstorm they should evacuate the building.”

A trial from Bollinger Co. was recently moved to the Cape Girardeau Co. Courthouse with the help of Judge Lewis.

“We were happy to help out when the time came,” Lewis said.

The estimated cost of a new courthouse in Bollinger Co. could be as much as $6 million, but Hulve is optimistic about the future.

“We’re just going to dig and fight, try to find everything we can for the citizens in Bollinger County so we can give them a safe place to come,” Hulve said.

While the search for a new location continues, the Bollinger Co. Courthouse remains open to the public.

Officials say they will keep people notified of any updates.

