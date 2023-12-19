Poplar Bluff City Council considering marijuana tax

Heartland Votes
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff City Council held a meeting on Monday to discuss a potential marijuana tax.

The city council discussed an ordinance that would allow a proposition to be submitted to the upcoming ballot.

It would ask qualified voters in the city of Poplar Bluff to consider imposing a city-wide sales tax of three percent on all tangible personal property retail sales of adult-use marijuana sold in the city.

If approved, this question will be on the ballot at the General Municipal Election, which will be held April 2, 2024.

