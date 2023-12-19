Heartland Votes
New park in Cape Girardeau donated by former resident

Man donates land for a new park.
By Ahmad Lathan
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A generous gift will lead to the creation of a new park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Located northeast of the city, the park will be a tribute to former Cape resident, William Walker III.

Walker’s estate recently donated the 16 acres of land to the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department.

We spoke with the department’s director, Doug Gannon, who told us the plans they have for all this land.

“We’re just excited about this opportunity. It’s going to be called Walker Park, and that’s in the honor of William Walker III--he left the property for the city to enjoy,” Gannon said. “So, I’ve had a lot of people that have actually come up that have said they would like to contribute to the project that knew who he was and want to help enhance some landscaping and help some signing and things of that nature,”

He said he is not sure when work on the land will begin, but they would like to have a picnic area and off-street parking for visitors by next summer in 2024.

Gannon told us he sees a big community effort out there to make it a really nice area, and the department will continue to communicate updates on the process of their new project.

