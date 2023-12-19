Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Mo. Supreme Court strikes down law critics said penalizes homeless

The Missouri Supreme Court struck down a law critics have argued penalizes being homeless in...
The Missouri Supreme Court struck down a law critics have argued penalizes being homeless in the Show Me State.(MGN Online)
By Michale Johnson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Supreme Court struck down a law critics have argued penalizes being homeless in the Show Me State.

In a decision issued Tuesday, December 19, the court ruled a provision added to House Bill 1606 passed by lawmakers and signed by Governor Mike Parson in 2022 violates the state’s constitution.

The law makes it a crime to camp on state owned property.

The State Supreme Court ruled the addition of that provision introduced an entirely new subject into the legislation, which goes against the state constitution’s single subject requirement.

Since it’s not clear if the bill would have passed without the provision, the court ruled the entire law is invalid.

Missouri law aims to help the homeless; Heartland organizations aren’t sure it will

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Davis, 37, allegedly wrote more than $50,000 in checks to herself from her employer...
Kennett woman accused of stealing from employer
A suspect is on the run after a woman was shot on Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in...
Woman shot at apartment complex; Cape Girardeau PD searching for suspect
Terry Allen, 79, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Glen Allen, Mo. man charged with first-degree murder in connection with shooting
The Pope County Sheriff's Department is searching for Jerry Harris, an 80 year old white male...
Crews searching for missing Pope Co. man; endangered person advisory issued
A woman spent nearly $300 and placed $500 in a Cash App account before she was arrested for...
Woman facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing wallet with nearly $2k in cash

Latest News

Two men were each sentenced to spend 10 years in federal prison after an investigation into...
2 men sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempting to entice minor
SEMO Food Bank: Hunger remains after holidays
SEMO Food Bank: Hunger remains after holidays
Heartland Afternoon Hangout 12/19
Heartland Afternoon Hangout 12/19
New city park created from donated land.
New city park created from donated land