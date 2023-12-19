Missing woman from Carbondale could be in danger

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police say a missing young woman has a condition that potentially places her in danger.

According to Carbondale police, Mandy E. Pope, 19, was last seen on Monday, December 18 at around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of South Illinois Avenue.

They say she was supposed to take the train to Kankakee, Ill. for the day, but was not on the train when it arrived back in Carbondale that evening.

Pope is described as 4-feet, 11-inches tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink dress.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121 or the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS.

