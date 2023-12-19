Heartland Votes
McCracken Co. deputies investigating stolen dirt bike

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the 2012 Honda CRF250 dirt bike was stolen in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 17.(McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after a dirt bike was stolen from in front of a home.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the 2012 Honda CRF250 dirt bike was stolen in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency.

