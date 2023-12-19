Heartland Votes
Man sentenced to 18 years for being felon in possession of guns

Brandon Stallings was sentenced on December 14. He was previously charges and convicted of possession of firearms by a felon and armed habitual offender.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on gun charges, including being a felon in possession of guns.

Brandon Stallings was sentenced on December 14. He was previously charges and convicted of possession of firearms by a felon and armed habitual offender.

According to a Facebook post by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began on January 29 when they received reports of Stallings, a previously convicted felon, having firearms.

Investigators served a search warrant at his home and numerous firearms were seized.

Stallings was later arrested by the Mount Vernon Police Department and another gun was recovered.

