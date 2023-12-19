Man sentenced to 18 years for being felon in possession of guns

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on gun charges, including being a felon in possession of guns.

Brandon Stallings was sentenced on December 14. He was previously charges and convicted of possession of firearms by a felon and armed habitual offender.

According to a Facebook post by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began on January 29 when they received reports of Stallings, a previously convicted felon, having firearms.

Investigators served a search warrant at his home and numerous firearms were seized.

Stallings was later arrested by the Mount Vernon Police Department and another gun was recovered.

