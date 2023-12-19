Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Man killed by falling tree while clearing debris off roof, police say

Police in Maine said a man was killed by a falling tree while on the roof.
Police in Maine said a man was killed by a falling tree while on the roof.(WGME)
By WGME via Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDHAM, Maine (WGME) - A man in Maine died after a storm caused widespread damage across the state Monday, authorities said.

Police in Windham said they responded to a call of a tree that had gone through a home around 12:30 p.m.

According to officials, the homeowner, Troy Olson, was on the roof trying to remove the debris when another part of a tree came down and hit the man.

WGME spoke with Jon Breton, a neighbor who was driving by the home when he saw part of the tree hit the house.

“I thought he was going to take some of the limbs from the inside out because there were a lot of limbs that came inside,” Breton said.

Breton said he went to Home Depot to get some plywood to help his neighbor. He also said he and others told Olson not to touch the tree while they went to the store.

“There was a tree expert there and I was here. Even the tree expert wasn’t sure about being around the grounds. And he was like, ‘Don’t go up there until the storm stops,’” Breton said. “Just a tragedy that shouldn’t have happened.”

Police said Olson went up on the roof anyway, and was hit by the second part of a large pine tree that had collapsed.

Olson unfortunately died at the scene, police said, and other people were at the home at the time.

Authorities are urging everyone to stay in their homes and off the roads during the severe storms.

Copyright 2023 WGME via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Davis, 37, allegedly wrote more than $50,000 in checks to herself from her employer...
Kennett woman accused of stealing from employer
A suspect is on the run after a woman was shot on Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in...
Woman shot at apartment complex; Cape Girardeau PD searching for suspect
A woman spent nearly $300 and placed $500 in a Cash App account before she was arrested for...
Woman facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing wallet with nearly $2k in cash
Jeremy Franklin, 42, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with felony second-degree domestic assault...
Cape Girardeau man accused of assaulting woman
The Pope County Sheriff's Department is searching for Jerry Harris, an 80 year old white male...
Crews searching for missing Pope Co. man; endangered person advisory issued

Latest News

An Amazon Prime delivery person lifts packages while making a stop at an apartment building on...
Retailers are improving their delivery speeds, meaning good news for late holiday shoppers
FILE - Migrants wait to climb over concertina wire after they crossed the Rio Grande and...
Groups sue over new Texas law that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally
According to Carbondale police, Mandy E. Pope, 19, was last seen on Monday, December 18 at...
Missing woman from Carbondale could be in danger
Lakeisha Bryant, public information representative at the Santa Clara Valley Water District,...
Drought-prone California OKs new rules for turning wastewater directly into drinking water
Sen. Wicker Provides Update on Border Security Negotiations
Sen. Wicker Provides Update on Border Security Negotiations