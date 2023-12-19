Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Long-term lane restriction on I-24 Tenn. River Bridge begins Jan. 2

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Monday there will be long-term lane...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Monday there will be long-term lane restrictions on the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge starting next year.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Monday there will be long-term lane restrictions on the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge starting next year.

According to KYTC, this is due to a major bridge rehabilitation project that will require traffic restrictions in several phases through 2024, beginning January 2.

A contractor plans a long-term work zone at I-24 mile point 29.35 for joint replacement, cleaning and painting of the steel arch, as well as other bridge maintenance work.

KYTC says the initial work zone lane restriction will be for eastbound traffic on I-24. All eastbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane to allow joint work on the eastbound bridge between U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 and KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31.

This work zone will include a 55 mph speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence and double fines. There will also be interactive traffic monitoring to help alert motorists to traffic backups.

According to KYTC, there will be additional work zone restrictions and traffic shifts in phases about every 20 days for the first several months of the bridge rehab project. The work zone will eventually include westbound traffic restrictions and traffic shifts with start dates to be announced as work progresses.

The target completion date for all work is December 1, 2024.

Local commuters are asked to self-detour.

The contractor will work to assure that two lanes of travel are open in each direction for the surge of traffic expected when thousands of visitors arrive for the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8.

KYTC says Spartan Contracting is the prime contractor on this $16,353,000 bridge rehab and maintenance project. 

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fairdealing, Missouri man was airlifted to an Arkansas hospital after a UTV crash early...
Man airlifted to out-of-state hospital after UTV crash in Butler Co.
Laura Davis, 37, allegedly wrote more than $50,000 in checks to herself from her employer...
Kennett woman accused of stealing from employer
A suspect is on the run after shooting a woman Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in...
Woman shot at apartment complex; Cape Girardeau PD searching for suspect
Donnie Erwin car
Authorities recover car linked to missing Camden County man from 2013, Donnie Erwin
A woman spent nearly $300 and placed $500 in a Cash App account before she was arrested for...
Woman facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing wallet with nearly $2k in cash

Latest News

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reduced the load limit on a section of KY 1820/County...
Load limit reduced on KY 1820/County Line Rd at Mayfield Creek Branch Bridge
Two bridges bridges in Calloway County, Kentucky were closed on Monday due to structural issues.
Two bridges on Calloway County roads closed due to structural issues
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Mayfield has identified human remains found nearly 25 years...
Ky. State Police identify remains of man wanted by the FBI