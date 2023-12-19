Long-term lane restriction on I-24 Tenn. River Bridge begins Jan. 2

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Monday there will be long-term lane restrictions on the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge starting next year.

According to KYTC, this is due to a major bridge rehabilitation project that will require traffic restrictions in several phases through 2024, beginning January 2.

A contractor plans a long-term work zone at I-24 mile point 29.35 for joint replacement, cleaning and painting of the steel arch, as well as other bridge maintenance work.

KYTC says the initial work zone lane restriction will be for eastbound traffic on I-24. All eastbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane to allow joint work on the eastbound bridge between U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 and KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31.

This work zone will include a 55 mph speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence and double fines. There will also be interactive traffic monitoring to help alert motorists to traffic backups.

According to KYTC, there will be additional work zone restrictions and traffic shifts in phases about every 20 days for the first several months of the bridge rehab project. The work zone will eventually include westbound traffic restrictions and traffic shifts with start dates to be announced as work progresses.

The target completion date for all work is December 1, 2024.

Local commuters are asked to self-detour.

The contractor will work to assure that two lanes of travel are open in each direction for the surge of traffic expected when thousands of visitors arrive for the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8.

KYTC says Spartan Contracting is the prime contractor on this $16,353,000 bridge rehab and maintenance project.

