Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Load limit reduced on KY 1820/County Line Rd at Mayfield Creek Branch Bridge

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reduced the load limit on a section of KY 1820/County...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reduced the load limit on a section of KY 1820/County Line Road at the Mayfield Creek Branch Bridge.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reduced the load limit on a section of KY 1820/County Line Road at the Mayfield Creek Branch Bridge.

KYTC says KY 1820 is reduced to a 3-ton load limit at the 5 mile marker due to deterioration of timber pilings on the bridge. This is along KY 1820/County Line Road immediately east of Melber between KY 339 and Edith Wheeler Lane.

The bridge had previously been posted at 18-tons. 

The reduction to 3-tons generally limits the bridge to vehicles no heavier than a standard SUV or a pickup truck.

KYTC says commercial trucks in excess of 3-tons should seek an alternate state route appropriate to the gross weight of the vehicle.

This 3-ton load limit is posted at the bridge end and will remain in place until further notice.

KYTC District 1 engineers will evaluate the bridge structure to determine if it can be repaired or should be replaced.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fairdealing, Missouri man was airlifted to an Arkansas hospital after a UTV crash early...
Man airlifted to out-of-state hospital after UTV crash in Butler Co.
Laura Davis, 37, allegedly wrote more than $50,000 in checks to herself from her employer...
Kennett woman accused of stealing from employer
A suspect is on the run after shooting a woman Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in...
Woman shot at apartment complex; Cape Girardeau PD searching for suspect
Donnie Erwin car
Authorities recover car linked to missing Camden County man from 2013, Donnie Erwin
A woman spent nearly $300 and placed $500 in a Cash App account before she was arrested for...
Woman facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing wallet with nearly $2k in cash

Latest News

Two bridges bridges in Calloway County, Kentucky were closed on Monday due to structural issues.
Two bridges on Calloway County roads closed due to structural issues
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Monday there will be long-term lane...
Long-term lane restriction on I-24 Tenn. River Bridge begins Jan. 2
Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Mayfield has identified human remains found nearly 25 years...
Ky. State Police identify remains of man wanted by the FBI