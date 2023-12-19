Load limit reduced on KY 1820/County Line Rd at Mayfield Creek Branch Bridge
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reduced the load limit on a section of KY 1820/County Line Road at the Mayfield Creek Branch Bridge.
KYTC says KY 1820 is reduced to a 3-ton load limit at the 5 mile marker due to deterioration of timber pilings on the bridge. This is along KY 1820/County Line Road immediately east of Melber between KY 339 and Edith Wheeler Lane.
The bridge had previously been posted at 18-tons.
The reduction to 3-tons generally limits the bridge to vehicles no heavier than a standard SUV or a pickup truck.
KYTC says commercial trucks in excess of 3-tons should seek an alternate state route appropriate to the gross weight of the vehicle.
This 3-ton load limit is posted at the bridge end and will remain in place until further notice.
KYTC District 1 engineers will evaluate the bridge structure to determine if it can be repaired or should be replaced.
