Ky. State Police identify human remains of man wanted by the FBI

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Mayfield has identified human remains found nearly 25 years ago with the help of advanced DNA technology.

According to KSP, two fishermen discovered human remains in Lake Barkley in Lyon County on May 6, 1999. The remains were found wrapped in heavy tire chains and anchored with a hydraulic jack.

Investigators were unable to identify the male using traditional investigative techniques at the time.

Years later in 2016, the body of the victim was exhumed in hopes that further examinations would help make an identification, KSP says. However, despite extensive efforts, the victim remained unidentified.

A profile for the remains was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Person System (NAMUS) as case: UP# 75.

In early 2023, KSP says they began engaging with Othram Inc., a private forensic lab that specializes in forensic genealogy. A partnership with NAMUS and Othram Inc. allowed for advanced genealogy DNA testing of the remains.

Through this testing, a relative of the unidentified male was found, which allowed investigators to identify the remains as Roger Dale Parham.

Investigators then began researching Parham, which led them to multiple discoveries.

KSP says that in 1999, Parham was residing in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

At that time, he was awaiting trial on various criminal charges, including rape involving a minor.

In March of that same year, Parham disappeared and was thought to have left the area in an effort to flee prosecution. The FBI obtained additional charges for Parham and conducted an ongoing investigation into his whereabouts.

Until now, Parham’s disappearance remained a mystery.

According to KSP, Parham’s cause of death remains unknown. However, due to the suspicious circumstances in which the remains were found, this case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone who has information about this investigation is asked to call KSP Post 1 in Mayfield at (270) 856-3721.

