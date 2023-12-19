Heartland Votes
Glen Allen, Mo. man facing first-degree murder charge in connection with shooting

Suspect charged with murder in Bollinger County, Mo.
By Heartland News
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Glen Allen man faces charges following a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Bollinger County Prosecutor Stephen Gray identified the suspect as 79-year-old Terry Allen.

He’s facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to online court records.

Allen allegedly used a Ruger LCP .380 semi-automatic pistol to shoot and kill the victim “on or about December 16, 2023,” according to an arrest warrant posted online.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

Online records show Allen made an initial court appearance on Monday, December 18 where he was formally arraigned and referred to the public defender’s office for representation.

A counsel status hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 3.

