Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Still chilly but less wind.....weekend looking soggy.....
Your First Alert forecast at 6 a.m. on 12/19.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will be another chilly day, but not as windy. In the short term, this will be one of the coldest mornings of the season thus far with daybreak lows in the teens and 20s. As surface high pressure moves off to the east, light southerly winds will develop (which will be chilly) but not the strong northwest gusts that we had on Monday. Some high clouds move in but it will be mainly sunny overall with highs of about 40 northeast to 46 southwest. Tonight will be quiet and seasonably cold, with lows mainly in the 20s.

Upper level ridging will bring moderating temps and high clouds Wednesday and Thursday. As a large, slow-moving upper system approaches from the west, we will get into an extended period of mild but occasionally wet weather from about Friday through Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. Timing is still very inconsistent, but we will likely have periods of rain in between periods of dry but mostly cloudy and damp conditions. Most of the rain looks lighter but overall totals could become significant.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Davis, 37, allegedly wrote more than $50,000 in checks to herself from her employer...
Kennett woman accused of stealing from employer
A suspect is on the run after shooting a woman Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in...
Woman shot at apartment complex; Cape Girardeau PD searching for suspect
A woman spent nearly $300 and placed $500 in a Cash App account before she was arrested for...
Woman facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing wallet with nearly $2k in cash
A Fairdealing, Missouri man was airlifted to an Arkansas hospital after a UTV crash early...
Man airlifted to out-of-state hospital after UTV crash in Butler Co.
Jeremy Franklin, 42, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with felony second-degree domestic assault...
Cape Girardeau man accused of assaulting woman

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 5 a.m. on 12/19.
First Alert 5am forecast on 12/19
Your First Alert forecast at 6 a.m. on 12/19.
First Alert 6am forecast 12/19
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Kicking off the week under cold and breezy conditions
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 12/18
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 12/18