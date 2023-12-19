First Alert: Coldest morning of the week

(KFVS) - Today will be another chilly day, but not as windy.

Brian Alworth says in the short term, this will be one of the coldest mornings of the season, thus far, with daybreak lows in the teens and 20s.

As surface high pressure moves off to the east, light southerly winds will develop, which will be chilly, but not the strong northwest gusts that we had on Monday.

Some high clouds move in but it will be mainly sunny overall with highs of about 40 northeast to 46 southwest.

Tonight will be quiet and seasonably cold, with lows mainly in the 20s.

Upper level ridging will bring moderating temps and high clouds Wednesday and Thursday. As a large, slow-moving upper system approaches from the west, we will get into an extended period of mild but occasionally wet weather from about Friday through Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

Timing is still very inconsistent, but we will likely have periods of rain in between periods of dry but mostly-cloudy and damp conditions.

Most of the rain looks lighter but overall totals could become significant.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.