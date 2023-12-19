Heartland Votes
Employees without pay, residents displaced after largest St. Louis nursing home abruptly shuts down

Ned Gibson lived at Northview Village Nursing Home in North St. Louis for about a year before he was told Friday night the facility was shutting down.
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Ned Gibson lived at Northview Village Nursing Home in North St. Louis for about a year before he was told Friday night the facility was shutting down.

He and around 170 residents were moved throughout the night to facilities around the St. Louis region, leaving loved ones and family members in the dark.

It started Friday when employees voiced concerns that they still had not been paid for weeks of work. A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said they were notified Friday afternoon by the operator that the facility would shut down.

On Saturday, Phyllis Gibson saw the closure on the news and immediately worked to try to find her brother.

“Nobody said a word,” said Gibson, who dropped her brother off Friday ahead of the closure after spending the day together.

It wasn’t until Sunday that she received a call from another nursing home that her brother Ned was in their care.

“It’s been really crazy as we try to make sure all the residents are accounted for. That’s a big thing our agency has tried to do is make sure we’re in contact with each of the residents and to make sure they’re in a facility they want to be in,” said Marjorie Moore, the executive director of VOYCE, an agency that advocates for residents of long term care facilities.

Employees of the now-shuttered nursing home gathered Monday outside of another facility owned by HEALTHCARE ACCOUNTING SERVICES, LLC, the same owner of Northview Village. They are demanding their final paychecks and severance.

Northview Village has a one-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and has been fined multiple times for federal violations. The facility also has a number of investigations from the state of Missouri.

First Alert 4 reached out to the nursing home and parent company but has not heard back.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

