Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Doniphan R-I School District closed Tues. and Wed. due to illness

Doniphan R-I School District announced on Monday that the district will be closed due to illness.
Doniphan R-I School District announced on Monday that the district will be closed due to illness.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - Doniphan R-I School District announced on Monday that the district will be closed due to illness.

The closures are scheduled for Tuesday, December 19 and Wednesday, December 20.

The district said the closures are due to sickness.

A post on the district’s Facebook page states that “Student and faculty attendance is still not where it needs to be and it doesn’t appear to be getting any better.”

Students are still scheduled to return to school on January 4, following Christmas break.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fairdealing, Missouri man was airlifted to an Arkansas hospital after a UTV crash early...
Man airlifted to out-of-state hospital after UTV crash in Butler Co.
Donnie Erwin car
Authorities recover car linked to missing Camden County man from 2013, Donnie Erwin
A suspect is on the run after shooting a woman Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in...
Woman shot at apartment complex; Cape Girardeau PD searching for suspect
A woman spent nearly $300 and placed $500 in a Cash App account before she was arrested for...
Woman facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing wallet with nearly $2k in cash
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say

Latest News

Cape Anime Con will be held at the Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau on March 9...
Cape Anime Con to be held March 9-10
Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Mayfield has identified human remains found nearly 25 years...
Ky. State Police identify human remains of man wanted by the FBI
All trials at the Bollinger County Courthouse are on hold due to safety concerns.
Safety concerns prompt search for new Bollinger County Courthouse
The Pope County Sheriff's Department is searching for Jerry Harris, an 80 year old white male...
Pope Co. man with dementia reported missing