City leaders discuss proposal to offer raises to Cape Girardeau firefighters, police officers

Cape City tax proposal to support police and firefighter salaries.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tonight at the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting, leaders discussed a proposal to increase salaries for the police and fire departments.

It comes in the form of a tax increase that would need approval from voters next year.

”I think they should be paid far and above the best,” said Elaine Edgar, with Semo Home Realty.

But Edgar says she is also concerned about how this will be done without taxpayers having to pay more money.

“People are tired of having to pay more taxes,” Edgar said. “It is truly encumbersome on our families--especially our single parents who are trying to do their very best just to go to work the next day, put food on the table and get their kids to school.”

Edgar tells us that retaining officers is a big issue and at the end of the day, it is all about pay.

“The city has done things to give them packages as incentives, but those incentives do not put food on the table. They do not help them purchase a house and get a mortgage. They do not help them pay their bills,” Edgar said.

Harold Tilley is also a Cape Girardeau resident. He says he is not all the way sure about the tax.

“I know it’s needed, but I’m not sure this is the route that we need to be taking because there’s several other things in Cape Girardeau that just need as much help as this,” Tilley said.

Both Edgar and Tilley say although they support the police and fire departments, they don’t believe extra taxes are the way to go.

“We do need this--the improved departments--but I’m not sure that once they get that, that crime is going to go down and people are going to say that ‘oh we need to move to Cape Girardeau because we have all this less crime’,” Tilley said.

“I’m definitely for our first responders getting a much better pay. Am I for it happening through tax raises? Probably not,” Edgar said. “Just because I believe that most people believe, that we are already being taxed too much.”

Tonight, the vote was whether to get this issue on the April 2 ballot.

The motion was approved, but ultimately, it’s up to voters to decide what to do.

The city council expects to do the second and final reading of the ordinance on January 8.

