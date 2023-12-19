Heartland Votes
Christian County lawmaker proposes end to Daylight Saving Time for Missouri

(Source: Pixabay)
By Chris Bryant
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Christian County lawmaker introduced a proposal in the 2024 Missouri Legislative session to make the time change a thing of the past.

State Representative Jamie Gragg filed House Bill 1797, which establishes the Daylight Saving as New Standard Time Pact. Nearly 20 states have put similar legislation or resolutions in place during the last five years to have year-round daylight saving time. Arizona and Hawaii observe permanent standard time. The bill, if passed, exempts Missouri from Daylight Saving Time.

Representative Gragg says it’s time for Missouri to move forward from changing the clocks.

To read the bill for yourself, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

