Carbondale woman facing arson charges after fire at motel

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman is facing arson charges after a fire at a motel.

Rebecca L. Grant, 36, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated arson, residential arson, endangering the life or health of a child and obstructing justice.

According to Carbondale police, officers and firefighters responded to the Heritage Motel on West Main Street around 11:08 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12 for a reported fire.

Police say firefighters extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

Officers determined the fire was arson and identified the suspect as Grant. She was found and arrested on Monday, Dec. 18.

Grant was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

