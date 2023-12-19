Cape Girardeau police: $5K worth of items stolen from storage unit

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a storage unit burglary.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Bloomfield around 7:20 p.m. on Monday, December 18 for a report of a burglary.

According to police, they talked to the victim who told them his storage unit was broken into.

The man reported about $5,000 worth of items stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 573-339-6313.

