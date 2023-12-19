Cape Girardeau ER doctor submits proposal to be Cape Girardeau Co. medical examiner

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau emergency room doctor submitted a proposal to become Cape Girardeau County’s medical examiner.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy announced the proposal the county received by its December 15, 2023, deadline came from Dr. Chad Armstrong.

Tracy said the commission will move quickly to decide if Armstrong’s proposal is right for the county.

“It’s Christmas time and a lot of things are going on,” he said. “But that’s not going to stop us from taking a hard look at what we’ve received. And do our due diligence. And scrutinize it the way that we need to. And see what the proposal outlines. And what the cost will be. And then weigh that against the benefits.”

We got the chance to speak to Dr. Armstrong just a few hours after his name became public.

What do you think would be a benefit of having something like yourself, a doctor, performing the duties of a medical examiner in Cape County? We asked him.

“You bring the medical background,” Armstrong responded. “So, during the investigations, understanding the pathophysiology of the human body during that investigation. It allows you to pick up on the nuances that someone without that kind of training may not realize. And that will allow for a more timely investigation. Or more-hey let’s look into this. I need this information.”

Dr. Armstrong is emergency room physician at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

He also serves as medical director for three rural fire departments and a medical transport service.

When asked what led him to submit his proposal, he said, “I guess I felt like there’s a significant need. And it needed to be met. And I felt like I could meet it.”

The county commission did not make any part of Dr. Armstrong’s proposal public, so we did not ask him to reveal any details to us.

He did say he is not a forensic pathologist.

We asked Presiding Commissioner Tracy what to expect since the medical examiner proposal they got comes from an individual doctor, and not an existing medical or county office.

“So, that’s a good question,” he replied. “We’ll have to find out what the proposal says. Whether or not, obviously, if you’re not a forensic pathologist, you’re not going to do the autopsies. So that will have to be done somewhere else. We’ll just have to see how this proposal addresses the services that will have to be done outside the office or even outside of the county.”

Dr. Armstrong said, as a medical professional, he is aware of concerns leveled against the current coroner’s office.

“I guess one of the biggest concerns is the fact that something may be missed that might play a larger role in not just a criminal investigation but also even in cases for loved ones as they’re dealing with insurance,” he continued.

We asked Armstrong what a Medical Examiner’s Office could mean for Cape Girardeau County.

“I guess my hope would be that it could lead the region in providing services for death investigation,” he said.

Presiding Commissioner Tracy said the decision on a medical examiner, right now, will come down to the proposal they’re reviewing, the county’s budget and the needs of the county.

He said they’ll make a decision on Dr. Armstrong’s proposal before the end of the year.

