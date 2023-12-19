2 men sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempting to entice minor

(KFVS) - Two men were each sentenced to spend 10 years in federal prison after an investigation into online child predators.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois, Timmy Wayne Smith, 59, of McLeansboro, Illinois, and Joseph Randall Edmaiston, 37, of Clinton, Kentucky, each pleaded guilty to one count of attempted enticement of a minor.

Following their sentence, both men will each serve five years of supervised release.

According to the release, the undercover investigation began in August 2020 where an agent created an online profile pretending to be a 15-year-old girl.

Court documents state Smith and Edmaiston both interacted with the undercover profile and discussed plans to engage in sexual conduct with purported child.

They were each arrested by police after both men traveled to a home in Marion, Ill. for the sexual encounter.

“Although both men fully intended to sexually abuse a child, they were apprehended by law enforcement after interacting online with a purported 15-year-old girl who was actually an undercover agent,” U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe said in the release. “This proactive operation successfully detected child predators lurking online, and I appreciate the actions of the officers to put these offenders in federal prison.”

FBI Springfield Field Office led the investigation with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Illinois State Police, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the Herrin Police Department and the Marion Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Casey Bloodworth and David Sanders prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.