2 arrested after more than 2lbs. of crystal meth seized in multi-agency investigation in western Ky.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested and more than 2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a joint investigation by multiple western Kentucky law enforcement agencies.

Joshua B. Hill, 34, of Paducah, was arrested on two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), trafficking in marijuana, first-degree possession of controlled substance (cocaine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot and resisting arrest.

Dorion Q. Shumpert, 33, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of controlled substance (Oxycodone) - second offense and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, for about a year they have received numerous complaints alleging Hill and Shumpert were selling illegal drugs in Paducah and in the county.

In June, they began an investigation that led to a search warrant being executed at Hill’s home in Graves County.

During the investigation, detectives seized more than 1 pounds of crystal of methamphetamine, marijuana and money believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales from Hill’s home. Hill was arrested on charges of trafficking meth, trafficking marijuana and other offenses. He was released on bond in November.

In December, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office began a drug investigation that investigators say revealed Hill was selling large quantities of crystal meth.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, investigators found Hill and Shumpert in a rental car on the parking lot of a Paducah hotel just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.

When detectives tried to arrest them, they say Hill tried to run away, but he was caught after a short chase.

During a search, detectives found about 200 grams of crystal meth inside Hill’s coat.

While searching the vehicle Shumpert was in, they say they found more crystal meth and doses of Oxycodone.

As part of the investigation, detectives also searched a hotel room on Hinkleville Road in Paducah. They say they found and seized a large quantity of crystal meth, marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia commonly used to traffic in illegal drugs.

Both men were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

