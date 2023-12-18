Heartland Votes
Woman shot at apartment complex; Cape Girardeau PD searching for suspect

Suspect sought in shooting at Rock Creek Apartments in Cape Girardeau.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect is on the run after shooting a woman Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Your First Alert News team reports that it happened at Rock Creek Lane.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a woman was transported in an ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. She was conscious and alert.

Ptlm. Newton says two children were at the apartment. They are both safe and uninjured.

The fire department and EMTs have left the scene, but police are still investigating.

Ptlm. Newton says it was a domestic incident. The suspect fled on foot.

He is described as a heavyset black man.

Ptlm. Newton says this was an isolated domestic situation, and believes there is no threat to the community at this time.

If you have any information about this investigation, please call the Cape Girardeau Police Dept. at (573) 335-6621

