Woman facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing wallet with nearly $2k in cash

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman spent nearly $300 and placed $500 in a Cash App account before she was arrested for allegedly stealing a man’s wallet at a gas station.

According to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported that he had accidentally left his wallet on a counter at the Indian Hills gas station in Arlington, Kentucky on December 16. When he returned, he discovered that his wallet was no longer on the counter.

After deputies reviewed video surveillance at the gas station, they found a white woman, later identified as 39-year-old Tonya Felty of Columbus, Ky., take the wallet from the counter.

The victim told deputies that there was approximately $1,500 to $2,000 in cash in the wallet along with credit cards and identification.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy called Felty, who hung up on him when he identified himself.

Two deputies then travelled toward Felty’s home and met her on Ray Gibson Road. When they conducted a traffic stop, the deputies saw the stolen wallet in Felty’s vehicle.

Felty was arrested and the wallet was recovered with $619 in cash remaining.

Further investigation revealed that Felty had travelled to Paducah, Ky. and shopped at Bath and Body Works and Victoria’s Secret, spending $283.66. Additionally, she placed $500 in a Cash App account.

Felty was taken to the Ballard County Jail for felony theft charges.

