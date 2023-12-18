USGS reports M3.2 earthquake near Waltonville, Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a magnitude 3.2 earthquake near Waltonville, Illinois Sunday night.

According to the preliminary report, the earthquake was recorded at 10:10 p.m. on December 17.

It was 4.1 miles west northwest of Waltonville and 12.3 miles west southwest of Mount Vernon, Ill.

The USGS reports the quake had a depth of 8.5 km.

At least 15 people reported feeling the earthquake.

