USGS reports M3.2 earthquake near Waltonville, Ill.
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a magnitude 3.2 earthquake near Waltonville, Illinois Sunday night.
According to the preliminary report, the earthquake was recorded at 10:10 p.m. on December 17.
It was 4.1 miles west northwest of Waltonville and 12.3 miles west southwest of Mount Vernon, Ill.
The USGS reports the quake had a depth of 8.5 km.
At least 15 people reported feeling the earthquake.
