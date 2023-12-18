Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic

Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible contamination with pieces of clear, hard plastic.(USDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Agriculture is alerting consumers to a massive chicken recall.

Simmons Prepared Foods Incorporated is recalling more than 26,000 pounds of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites.

The products may be contaminated with pieces of clear, hard plastic.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The items were produced on Oct. 3 and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recall covers 15-ounce cartons of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites Honey BBQ flavor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fairdealing, Missouri man was airlifted to an Arkansas hospital after a UTV crash early...
Man airlifted to out-of-state hospital after UTV crash in Butler Co.
Donnie Erwin car
Authorities recover car linked to missing Camden County man from 2013, Donnie Erwin
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say
Adeana S. Montgomery, was cited for residential burglary.
Woman accused of breaking into Creal Springs, Ill. home
A woman spent nearly $300 and placed $500 in a Cash App account before she was arrested for...
Woman facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing wallet with nearly $2k in cash

Latest News

FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel
High winds drive surf into a retaining wall in front of a residence in Mattapoisett, Mass. on...
Storm batters Northeastern US with rain and wind, knocking out power and flooding roads
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Love it or hate it, self-checkout is here to stay. But it’s going through a reckoning
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its annual performance...
FIND YOUR DISTRICT: State releases annual report on school performance