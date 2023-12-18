St. Louis Starbucks employee hit in head, customers robbed Sunday afternoon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Two suspects are in custody after a Sunday afternoon robbery at a St. Louis Starbucks.

St. Louis City police officers were called to the Starbucks at 212 South Grand just before 3 p.m. for a reported “robbery in progress.” When officers arrived at the location, a 37-year-old man was being held by customers.

According to those inside the shop, two men entered and announced a robbery. One of the suspects hit an employee in the head while demanding he open the cash register. Then, both suspects began “frisking patrons for valuables,” according to police.

Several people were able to hold one of the suspects inside the Starbucks. A second suspect, a 25-year-old man, was arrested a short time later. Their names have not been released.

