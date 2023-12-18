Heartland Votes
Pope Co. man with dementia reported missing

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POPE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - First responders are looking for an elderly man with dementia.

According to the Pope County Sheriff’s Department, Jerry Harris was reported missing Monday, December 18. They believe he may be in the area between Golconda and Eddyville, possibly along Eddyville Blacktop.

He is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall and 158 pounds. He was wearing a bright green coat.

The sheriff’s department has not shared a photo of Harris, at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pope County Sheriff’s Department at 618-683-4321.

