Perry County, Mo. to merge 911 operations with St. Francois Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - County commissioners and the Perryville Board of Alderman decided to merge 911 operations with St. Francois County for a joint dispatch center.

According to a community letter sent Monday, December 18, county and city leaders considered four options and chose the fourth one, to merge the county’s dispatch operations with St. Francois County.

They said this option was the most cost-effective and efficient for the community.

The letter states in the coming weeks they will enter into an agreement to fully join with St. Francois County 911 dispatch operations, and that St. Francois County 911 requested 12 months to prepare for the integration.

As for affected employees, they say they have found positions for many of those affected by the decision. They say those not kept on will be provided a severance package.

You can read the full joint community letter below.

