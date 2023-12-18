Paragould couple’s home decorated with over 200 Christmas villages

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - For a Paragould couple, it takes a village to create Christmas memories. In fact, it takes 200 Christmas villages.

Sarah Thomas has been collecting Christmas displays for 30 years.

“Each time I get one, I get so excited. I’m like a kid,” Thomas said.

From the kitchen to the bathroom and bedrooms, nearly every part of her home has Christmas villages.

A significant village to Thomas is their version of Graceland.

Thomas and her husband moved to Paragould from Memphis three years ago. Her husband made a fence around the mansion, she painted it, and everyone who visits their home signs the fence.

Like most collectors out there, it all started with one piece.

“It was a church given to me by a friend. She said she gave it to me because she knew I was a Christian,” Thomas said. “Ever since then, I’ve started buying them.”

The couple has built a village replica of their property and even spent two weeks installing train sets.

Thomas loves for family and friends to drop by and watch their excitement upon seeing the displays. Despite some possible space issues, she plans to continue collecting for years to come.

“There’s still our bedroom, and in the spare bedroom, I could put some more,” she said. “So, I’ve got plenty of room.”

