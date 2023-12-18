Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Paragould couple’s home decorated with over 200 Christmas villages

By Macy Davis
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - For a Paragould couple, it takes a village to create Christmas memories. In fact, it takes 200 Christmas villages.

Sarah Thomas has been collecting Christmas displays for 30 years.

“Each time I get one, I get so excited. I’m like a kid,” Thomas said.

From the kitchen to the bathroom and bedrooms, nearly every part of her home has Christmas villages.

A significant village to Thomas is their version of Graceland.

Thomas and her husband moved to Paragould from Memphis three years ago. Her husband made a fence around the mansion, she painted it, and everyone who visits their home signs the fence.

Like most collectors out there, it all started with one piece.

“It was a church given to me by a friend. She said she gave it to me because she knew I was a Christian,” Thomas said. “Ever since then, I’ve started buying them.”

The couple has built a village replica of their property and even spent two weeks installing train sets.

Thomas loves for family and friends to drop by and watch their excitement upon seeing the displays. Despite some possible space issues, she plans to continue collecting for years to come.

“There’s still our bedroom, and in the spare bedroom, I could put some more,” she said. “So, I’ve got plenty of room.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fairdealing, Missouri man was airlifted to an Arkansas hospital after a UTV crash early...
Man airlifted to out-of-state hospital after UTV crash in Butler Co.
Donnie Erwin car
Authorities recover car linked to missing Camden County man from 2013, Donnie Erwin
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say
A woman spent nearly $300 and placed $500 in a Cash App account before she was arrested for...
Woman facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing wallet with nearly $2k in cash
Adeana S. Montgomery, was cited for residential burglary.
Woman accused of breaking into Creal Springs, Ill. home

Latest News

Organizers say the service will offer a message and time for prayer for anyone experiencing...
Church to hold ‘Blue Christmas’ service for remembrance, hope
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Around 1,400 wreaths were laid at the gravesites of veterans on Saturday, December 16.
More than 1,000 wreaths laid on veterans’ graves in Jackson, Mo.
The Fowler Bonan Foundation announces two upcoming holiday events scheduled for next week in...
Fowler Bonan Foundation to host holiday events in Harrisburg, Ill.