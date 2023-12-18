Man sentenced to 17 years for 2021 stabbing at Carbondale bar

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro man was sentenced to 17 years for stabbing another man in November 2021 at a Carbondale bar.

Commodore D. Jackson, 42, was sentenced to 17 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he was found guilty in 2022 of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

In March 2022, the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office presented evidence that on Friday, November 5, 2021, at around 1:25 a.m., Carbondale police responded to Hangar 9 on South Illinois Avenue for a stabbing.

Jackson stabbed the victim four times in the parking lot after an argument inside the bar. The survivor was able to make his way back to the front of Hangar 9 where emergency help was called.

The Carbondale Police Department began investigating.

Murphysboro police found and arrested Jackson. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail on Nov. 5, 2021.

According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez on Monday, December 18, the sentencing was held on Friday, Dec. 15. Arguments were made by Jackson County Assistant State’s Attorney Sophia M. Allen, as to sentencing recommendations. The investigation was led by the Carbondale Police Department. They were assisted by Murphysboro Police Department and Illinois State Police.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.