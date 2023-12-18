Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Man accused of threatening sheriff after disturbance, fights at southern Ill. hookah bar

John D. Thomas was cited for threatening a public official and resisting/obstructing a peace...
John D. Thomas was cited for threatening a public official and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.(Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of threatening the sheriff after a disturbance and multiple fights at a hookah bar in southern Illinois.

John D. Thomas was cited for threatening a public official and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1600 block of Landing Drive in Crainville, Ill. around 3:38 a.m. on Saturday, December 17.

Deputies say the business is commonly referred to as a hookah bar. They said it has been seen operating irregular business hours, opening on random nights around 2 a.m. and continuing to have crowds and music until 5 a.m. or longer.

When deputies arrived, they say they saw a large crowd in the parking lot and tried to restore order; however, the crowd was non-compliant, argued and obstructed law enforcement.

According to the sheriff’s office, Thomas identified himself as the owner of the business.

While talking to him in the parking lot, deputies say a new disturbance could be heard inside the business that sounded like multiple people fighting.

Thomas allegedly started threatening the sheriff, reportedly saying, “I’m telling you this is going to go really bad for you…you don’t want this…You’re going to get ****** up.”

Thomas was taken into custody without further incident.

“We continue to deal with unlicensed establishments having alcoholic beverages on premise,” Sheriff Jeff Diederich said in the news release. “We have seen a pattern where unlicensed establishments, operating during the early morning hours, combined with large crowds continues to result in disturbance calls creating a serious public safety issue.”

Anyone with information on this or any other investigation, is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-TIPS (8477). You may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fairdealing, Missouri man was airlifted to an Arkansas hospital after a UTV crash early...
Man airlifted to out-of-state hospital after UTV crash in Butler Co.
Donnie Erwin car
Authorities recover car linked to missing Camden County man from 2013, Donnie Erwin
A woman spent nearly $300 and placed $500 in a Cash App account before she was arrested for...
Woman facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing wallet with nearly $2k in cash
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say
Adeana S. Montgomery, was cited for residential burglary.
Woman accused of breaking into Creal Springs, Ill. home

Latest News

The State Capitol building is positioned along the Missouri River in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Ashcroft: No evidence of Missouri lawmaker’s claim of foreign election interference
Laura Davis, 37, allegedly wrote more than $50,000 in checks to herself from her employer...
Kennett woman accused of stealing from employer
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pope County Sheriff’s Department at 618-683-4321.
Pope Co. man with dementia reported missing
Floyd Celvin Williams is charged with kidnapping, domestic assault, armed criminal action and...
Poplar Bluff man accused of holding woman hostage for 2 days