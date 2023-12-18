Man accused of threatening sheriff after disturbance, fights at southern Ill. hookah bar

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of threatening the sheriff after a disturbance and multiple fights at a hookah bar in southern Illinois.

John D. Thomas was cited for threatening a public official and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1600 block of Landing Drive in Crainville, Ill. around 3:38 a.m. on Saturday, December 17.

Deputies say the business is commonly referred to as a hookah bar. They said it has been seen operating irregular business hours, opening on random nights around 2 a.m. and continuing to have crowds and music until 5 a.m. or longer.

When deputies arrived, they say they saw a large crowd in the parking lot and tried to restore order; however, the crowd was non-compliant, argued and obstructed law enforcement.

According to the sheriff’s office, Thomas identified himself as the owner of the business.

While talking to him in the parking lot, deputies say a new disturbance could be heard inside the business that sounded like multiple people fighting.

Thomas allegedly started threatening the sheriff, reportedly saying, “I’m telling you this is going to go really bad for you…you don’t want this…You’re going to get ****** up.”

Thomas was taken into custody without further incident.

“We continue to deal with unlicensed establishments having alcoholic beverages on premise,” Sheriff Jeff Diederich said in the news release. “We have seen a pattern where unlicensed establishments, operating during the early morning hours, combined with large crowds continues to result in disturbance calls creating a serious public safety issue.”

Anyone with information on this or any other investigation, is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-TIPS (8477). You may remain anonymous.

