Local firefighters warn of fire dangers as drought continues to impact the Heartland.

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Despite the rain this past weekend, many counties across the Heartland are experiencing moderate or severe drought conditions.

And local fire departments say it won’t take much for a fire to spread quickly.

With these windy and dry conditions, the city of Herrin, Illinois has issued a burn ban for Monday.

“Just literally in a matter of a couple seconds it can be out of control,” said Herrin Fire Chief Shawn Priddy.

Priddy tells us that right now, it is easy for a fire to spread fast.

“We’re abnormally dry,” he said. “That little bit of rain put some moisture in the ground but the fuels that are, the living fuels, they’re dry. So, they don’t have a moisture content. So now when you take this wind, it just immediately re-dries them out.”

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of the Heartland is under some kind of drought condition--including severe drought for parts of southern Illinois.

On Monday, city leaders in Murphysboro also issued a burn ban.

“The wind conditions are up above 15 or 10 to 15 mph again,” said Murphysboro Fire Department Captain Michael Dosch. “With the hazards that the wind causes due to the fire and spreading the fire, we’re trying avoid that from happening.”

Dosch tells us the colder temperatures do not stop the risk for a fire to spread.

“It can spread with the wind,” he said. “The wind can blow the embers to another house, to another yard. It can create a fire in somebody else’s yard.”

And back in Herrin, Chief Priddy says they too deal with the residential risk of fires spreading quickly.

“In the city, we worry about it extending over to a building--whether it be a shed or your house or maybe a parked car--those kinds of things,” he said. “And the biggest thing is, if you think it’s getting out of control, call 911. Get us coming, just in case.”

Priddy and Dosch both say it’s important to have water nearby if you are burning and to try and keep your fire contained to a small area.

