KSP: 2 inmates escape detention center; 1 still at large

48-year-old Jodie E. Crowley of Sebree, Ky. is still at large.
48-year-old Jodie E. Crowley of Sebree, Ky. is still at large.(Kentucky State Police)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DIXON, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after two inmates escaped a detention center in western Kentucky early Sunday morning.

KSP Post 2 received a call from the Webster County Detention Center in Dixon, Ky. at around 6:20 a.m. on December 17 regarding two escaped inmates.

KSP reports that one of the escapees, 44-year-old Tony B. Elders of Morganfield was apprehended shortly after escaping. Elders was charged with second-degree escape and is lodged at the Webster County Jail.

However, 48-year-old Jodie E. Crowley of Sebree, Ky. is still at large.

Crowley is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing an orange coat, blue jeans and a black toboggan.

Crowley has multiple tattoos on his arms, legs, chest, back and neck. He has a significant identifier of “TINA” tattooed on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at (270) 676-3313.

