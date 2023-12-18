Kicking off the week under cold and breezy conditions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Monday, it has been chilly start to our work week with temperatures struggling to make it in the 40s. Breezy winds out of the NW gusting up to 30 mph has made those feels like temperatures near freezing. Tonight, skies will remain clear and winds will mellow out. Temperatures dropping below freezing tonight will make for another cold and frosty start to the day tomorrow. Tomorrow will be another cold day but winds will be calm so it should feel slightly better outside.

A warm-up will move in Wednesday bringing afternoon highs back into the 50s throughout the remainder of the work week. By the weekend an occasionally wet but relatively mild pattern will be in place, with periods of rain or showers looking likely from Friday night through Monday. As of now, not much chance of a white Christmas, but it could be a wet Christmas.

