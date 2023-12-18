Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Kennett woman accused of stealing from employer

Laura Davis, 37, allegedly wrote more than $50,000 in checks to herself from her employer...
Laura Davis, 37, allegedly wrote more than $50,000 in checks to herself from her employer between January and December of 2023, according to a probable cause statement.(MGN)
By Michale Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman accused of stealing from her employer told investigators she could not be arrested because she had plans to go on vacation.

Laura Davis, 37, allegedly wrote more than $50,000 in checks to herself from her employer between January and December of 2023, according to a probable cause statement.

She told a deputy from the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office she needed money to pay bills.

According to court documents, the deputy told her she would be arrested, have a warrant issued within 24 hours and then she may be able to bond out.

Davis reportedly told the deputy that would be a problem because she was leaving for a vacation to Alabama the next day.

The deputy told her the vacation “was not going to happen tomorrow.”

Davis posted a $20,000-bond on Monday, December 18.

She’s scheduled to be on court on Tuesday, December 19.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fairdealing, Missouri man was airlifted to an Arkansas hospital after a UTV crash early...
Man airlifted to out-of-state hospital after UTV crash in Butler Co.
Donnie Erwin car
Authorities recover car linked to missing Camden County man from 2013, Donnie Erwin
A woman spent nearly $300 and placed $500 in a Cash App account before she was arrested for...
Woman facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing wallet with nearly $2k in cash
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say
Adeana S. Montgomery, was cited for residential burglary.
Woman accused of breaking into Creal Springs, Ill. home

Latest News

The State Capitol building is positioned along the Missouri River in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Ashcroft: No evidence of Missouri lawmaker’s claim of foreign election interference
John D. Thomas was cited for threatening a public official and resisting/obstructing a peace...
Man accused of threatening sheriff after disturbance, fights at southern Ill. hookah bar
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pope County Sheriff’s Department at 618-683-4321.
Pope Co. man with dementia reported missing
Floyd Celvin Williams is charged with kidnapping, domestic assault, armed criminal action and...
Poplar Bluff man accused of holding woman hostage for 2 days