Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Kelly schools start winter break early due to ‘network communication outage’

Winter break came early for some students in Scott County.
Winter break came early for some students in Scott County.(Pexels | MGN Online)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Winter break came early for some students in Scott County.

The Kelly School District announced on its Facebook page school will not be in session because of a “network communication outage that affects the day-to-day business and safety of students and staff.”

According to the post:

  • Winter break now starts Monday, December 18, and students will return on January 3 as planned
  • The days will not be AMI days
  • All scheduled finals will be on Jan. 5, 8 and 9 in the original hours planned
  • A bus will be available for CTC students at the regular times
  • Field trips during the school day are canceled
  • Basketball games are moving forward as planned
Check school closings here

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fairdealing, Missouri man was airlifted to an Arkansas hospital after a UTV crash early...
Man airlifted to out-of-state hospital after UTV crash in Butler Co.
Donnie Erwin car
Authorities recover car linked to missing Camden County man from 2013, Donnie Erwin
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say
Adeana S. Montgomery, was cited for residential burglary.
Woman accused of breaking into Creal Springs, Ill. home
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a magnitude 3.2 earthquake near...
USGS reports M3.2 earthquake near Waltonville, Ill.
A woman spent nearly $300 and placed $500 in a Cash App account before she was arrested for...
Woman facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing wallet with nearly $2k in cash
48-year-old Jodie E. Crowley of Sebree, Ky. is still at large.
KSP: 2 inmates escape detention center; 1 still at large
KY 787/Calvert Drive has been reopened at the site of an early Sunday morning crash in the...
All lanes open on KY 786/Calvert Dr. after gas leak, downed power lines blocked roadway