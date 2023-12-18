Kelly schools start winter break early due to ‘network communication outage’

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Winter break came early for some students in Scott County.

The Kelly School District announced on its Facebook page school will not be in session because of a “network communication outage that affects the day-to-day business and safety of students and staff.”

According to the post:

Winter break now starts Monday, December 18, and students will return on January 3 as planned

The days will not be AMI days

All scheduled finals will be on Jan. 5, 8 and 9 in the original hours planned

A bus will be available for CTC students at the regular times

Field trips during the school day are canceled

Basketball games are moving forward as planned

