Kelly schools start winter break early due to ‘network communication outage’
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Winter break came early for some students in Scott County.
The Kelly School District announced on its Facebook page school will not be in session because of a “network communication outage that affects the day-to-day business and safety of students and staff.”
According to the post:
- Winter break now starts Monday, December 18, and students will return on January 3 as planned
- The days will not be AMI days
- All scheduled finals will be on Jan. 5, 8 and 9 in the original hours planned
- A bus will be available for CTC students at the regular times
- Field trips during the school day are canceled
- Basketball games are moving forward as planned
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.