Keeping children off electronics during school break

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Children wait all semester for winter break, and now that it’s here, parents may be wondering how to keep it from turning into weeks of screentime.

The executive director of Discovery Playhouse in Cape Girardeau, Missouri appeared on Heartland Afternoon today to offer ways to prevent this problem.

A mom of three and former teacher, Christa Weber said she feels it’s very important to keep children engaged and off their tablets and smartphones.

“One thing I feel like we forget about over Christmas is acts of gratitude,” Weber said. “Use what you have at home: create ornaments, create thank you cards--even a drawing for a family member or friend, or the teacher that they miss at school.”

No art supplies at home? Weber said families can come use the art studio at Discovery Playhouse.

No matter where you go or what you do, Weber said it’s important to keep a schedule.

“I know it’s really easy. I’m guilty of just letting the kids stay up late, letting them sleep in half the day,” she said. “But I think you really need to maintain that schedule.”

Setting a plan for each day ahead of time, even if that plan is simply to relax, helps keep the whole family accountable, parents included.

Weber said an easy activity her children enjoy is going out for hot cocoa and looking at Christmas lights. When they get home, she asks her children to draw what they saw.

“All of those things can be done with very little resources,” Weber said.

Discovery Playhouse, located at 502 Broadway Street, is a nonprofit children’s museum open six days a week with 30 educational and fun exhibits.

Events for 2023 are finished, but more are planned starting early next year.

Visit their website for admission prices and a list of exhibits by age.

