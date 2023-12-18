Heartland Votes
Jackson School Board calls for tax levy to boost teachers’ salaries

The Jackson Board of Education is calling for a tax levy to be considered for the April ballot.
The Jackson Board of Education is calling for a tax levy to be considered for the April ballot.
By Madison Steward
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - In Jackson, school leaders could once again look to voters to help give pay raises to teachers.

School officials say that the increased tax would allow the district to offer teachers more competitive salaries.

“The quality of education is highly reliant on the staff that you have in the classroom,” said Jackson Superintendent Dr. Scott Smith.

Smith said that is why they are working to get a 47-cent tax levy on the ballot.

If voters approve it, funds generated from the property tax increase would pay for a 10 percent wage increase over the next two school years.

“It would go toward programs for our students and making sure that our staff have comparable salaries,” Smith said.

He said their research shows a need for higher salaries.

“We’ve been going through a strategic planning process the past two years and doing a comparison of where we rank as far as salaries across the region and across the state,” Smith said.

A similar initiative appeared on the ballot back in April, but voters rejected it.

“We had the need last year, we still have the need this year and that’s what we will be taking back to the voters is the operational levy side,” Smith said.

And he is hopeful for a solution that helps hire and retain quality educators.

“We have to have the best staff available in the area and that’s what we want to be able to do is to offer competitive wages to ensure we are offering good programs to our students,” Smith said.

The school board will vote next month on whether to send that tax increase proposal to voters for the April ballot.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

