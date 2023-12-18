Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Hay prices, major drought impacting farmers across the Ozarks

By Reagan Di Trolio
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Almost the entire state of Missouri is in some stage of drought, which is worrisome, especially for farmers.

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety recently posted that 99.86% of the state is in some sort of drought, an increase of eight percentage points since last week. You can see the current drought monitor here.

Dean Witte is a fifth-generation farmer in Webster County. Witte said even though it’s no longer harvest season, farmers are struggling to deal with this drought since it makes prices on items like hay and grain skyrocket.

“It impacts farmers in a big way, especially when you both grain and hay. Last year was a really tough year in Missouri for a lot of counties, and Webster County, where I’m here, was really impacted. I had to feed hay earlier than I’ve ever fed hay and cattle. When your production is down, you have no surplus for the next year, so we had a tough year last year. We had a tough year this year. Now some people in the area were down 40% on hay, some farms were good, it depends on what range you got,” Witte said.

Witte said he’s even seen some farmers leave the cattle business because it’s too expensive and production is too hard to keep up with.

“It’s a financial strain to try and make it in the cattle market. I’ve seen a lot of small farmers just get rid of their herds around here. Now, if you’re a large enough farmer and can produce enough hay, that’s a good thing. It’s a little better to make it, but for somebody that relied on buying hay to get their cattle through the winter, it’s not a profitable proposition,” Witte said.

Even though it’s dry out this year, Witte said last year was even worse for farmers. He said one hay bale last year cost around $100 due to the dry conditions, and this year, one hale bale goes for about $65 to $85.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fairdealing, Missouri man was airlifted to an Arkansas hospital after a UTV crash early...
Man airlifted to out-of-state hospital after UTV crash in Butler Co.
Donnie Erwin car
Authorities recover car linked to missing Camden County man from 2013, Donnie Erwin
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say
A woman spent nearly $300 and placed $500 in a Cash App account before she was arrested for...
Woman facing felony theft charges after allegedly stealing wallet with nearly $2k in cash
Adeana S. Montgomery, was cited for residential burglary.
Woman accused of breaking into Creal Springs, Ill. home

Latest News

A Murphysboro man was sentenced to 17 years for stabbing another man in November 2021 at a...
Man sentenced to 17 years for 2021 stabbing at Carbondale bar
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its annual performance...
FIND YOUR DISTRICT: State releases annual report on school performance
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
A man was seriously injured in a UTV crash in Butler County, Mo.
Man seriously injured in UTV crash